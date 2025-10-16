Assam police foil rhino poaching attempt, three arrested

A coordinated operation by Biswanath, Majuli, and Lakhimpur police successfully stopped a rhino poaching attempt, authorities said. The operation involved senior officers including ASP (Crime), Biswanath; ASP (HQ), Majuli; DySP (HQ), Majuli; IC CDSP, Gohpur; along with staff from Gohpur and Narayanpur police stations.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the plot:

1. Muhikanta Pegu, resident of Dhenudhara, Gohpur, Biswanath

2. Manuj Pathari, 38, resident of Mishamora, Majuli

3. Kiran Pegu, 41, resident of Ukhal Chuk, Majuli

Following leads from the arrested suspects, police recovered a .303” rifle and nine 70 mm 12-bore cartridges from the residence of Debajit Pegu, currently absconding, in New Dandi, Gohpur.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of ASP (Crime), Biswanath. Authorities emphasised their commitment to protecting wildlife and preventing poaching in the region.