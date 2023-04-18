Assam Police cracked down on buffalo smuggling in Gossaigaon, successfully foiling a smuggling bid and seizing two buffalos along with pickup vehicles in a recent raid conducted by the Sapkata police. Acting on a secret tip-off, the police team carried out the raid at Gossaigaon's No. 2 Palashguri village, where the smuggled buffalos were being transported on pickup vehicles through an inner road. The driver of the vehicle managed to flee upon seeing the police, leaving behind the seized vehicle with registration number AS 17-7569 and the two buffalos.

The police suspect that the buffalos were being smuggled from West Bengal to be supplied elsewhere. Buffalo smuggling has been a persistent issue in the region, and the Assam Police has been actively working to combat this illegal trade. Just recently, on April 17, the police had foiled another buffalo smuggling attempt in Raha, Nagaon district, where 14 buffalos were seized from a truck bearing registration number 'AS02 BC 3142'. The truck was intercepted near Jongal Balahu Garh statue based on suspicion, and one person was arrested in connection with the smuggling.

In another operation against cattle trafficking in Dhemaji, Assam, nine cattle smugglers were detained by the police at Sissiborgaon area of the district. It was revealed that all of them were residents of Assam's Sivasagar, and Rs 27 lakh 50 thousand was also seized from them. These recent crackdowns by the Assam Police highlight their vigilance and determination to curb illegal activities related to animal smuggling and trafficking.