The East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck illegally transporting cattle on the Jorabat Link Road on June 6 morning.

The vigilant officers acted swiftly when they spotted the suspicious truck bearing the registration number AS02CC2338 attempting to smuggle the cattle into the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

Upon thorough inspection, the authorities rescued 26 live cattle and recovered two carcasses from the vehicle. The driver of the truck, identified as Nurjoul Islam, a 32-year-old resident of Juria, was immediately apprehended.

The Guwahati Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused under relevant sections of the law. Further investigations are underway to unravel the potential involvement of a larger smuggling racket operating in the region.