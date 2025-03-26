Assam Police successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt on March 25, apprehending three Bangladeshi nationals in Sribhumi before swiftly deporting them back across the border.

The detained individuals were identified as Md. Hassan, Md. Alamin Mia, and Md. Saiful Islam. Following their capture, authorities ensured their immediate repatriation, reinforcing Assam's firm stance on illegal border crossings.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of the police, praising their continued vigilance in preventing illegal infiltration. Taking to social media platform X, he lauded Sribhumi Police for their decisive action, stating:

"@sribhumipolice continues its crackdown on infiltration, 3 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended. All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border. Good job @assampolice!"