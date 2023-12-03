In a continued effort to combat illegal cattle smuggling, an EGPD team from Sonapur Police Station intercepted two trucks - bearing the registration numbers AS25CC4819 and AS27C6567 - near Nazirakhat Toll Gate in the early hours of December 2. The team successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 60 live cattle and is currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

This interception comes on the heels of a significant arrest made in November 2023, where the Karimganj Police apprehended two cattle smugglers and rescued seven cows along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The accused individuals, Jamir Ali and Shahidul Hussain, were taken into custody following a well-coordinated operation led by the Girishganj Watch Post, guided by in-charge Nishikant Dey.