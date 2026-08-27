Assam Police forms SIT to probe death of Bir Lachit Sena leader Manasjyoti Chetia

Assam Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of Bir Lachit Sena leader Manasjyoti Chetia in Sivasagar, as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The SIT was formed by Sivasagar Police and will be headed by Sivasagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Lila Bora. The team has been tasked with examining the circumstances leading to Chetia’s death and investigating the allegations raised in connection with the case.

Chetia died on August 25, two days after an incident reported on August 23. He had been undergoing treatment following the incident.

Police have already detained five people named in the complaint lodged by the Bir Lachit Sena in connection with the case.

The SIT comprises Amguri Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mridul Hazarika and Nazira Police Station Second Officer SI (UB) Siraj Saikia, in addition to Bora. Siraj Saikia has also been designated as the investigating officer of the case.

Nazira Police Station WSI (UB) Sumi Barman is another member of the investigation team.

The formation of the SIT comes as police intensify the investigation into the events surrounding Chetia’s death. The team is expected to examine the available evidence, establish the sequence of events and look into the allegations made in the complaint.

The investigation will determine the circumstances that led to Chetia’s death and whether any criminal liability arises from the incident.