In a shocking incident, Police recovered the body of a 5-year-old minor girl in Assam's Charaideo District, who had been missing since Sunday, March 20

According to the police sources, the body was discovered on Friday night in the Singlu river, which flows through the Charaideo district of Assam.

The State Police Department's investigative team futher informed that religious objects commonly utilised during sacrificial offerings on Kali Puja were also discovered near the corpse of the murdered underage girl.

"Our team also discovered sacrificial items such as red cloth and ashes beside the body on the riverbed, leading us to believe it was an instance of human sacrifice," the police stated.

The minor child was allegedly abducted from her residence while she was deep asleep, according to her relatives. The victim's older sister filed a police report after being unable to locate her at her house and in the surrounding area.

It should be noted that, following the discovery of the body, police have detained two of the nine people they have detained for questioning in connection with the case.

Sudhakar Singh, a police officer, informed the media, "We've detained nine people for questioning. We can't say for sure if it was a case of human sacrifice right now. The body has been sent for an autopsy. We have found certain puja items near the dead body of the girl.

It should be emphasised that earlier, in 2016, a similar incident occured when a 4-year-old girl went missing from her home in the Charideo area, and her body was later recovered near the Ratanpur tea estate.