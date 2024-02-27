As the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) prepares to take effect in the state, Assam Police is bracing for potential protests with orders issued to cancel all police leave starting from March 10. This move comes amidst efforts by the police force to quell any demonstrations by party organizations opposed to the controversial legislation.

It has been reliably learnt that DGP Assam has had meeting with all police officers of districts worst affected by CAA agitation in 2019 including OCs at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Golaghat during last one week. This was followed by meeting with all officers including OCs at Guwahati.

According to sources, DGP GP Singh has instructed officers to ensure the readiness of tear gas, batons and other crowd control equipment at every police station.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, DGP GP Singh did not comment anything on CAA and said that Assam police is preparing for all likely situations since elections are likely to be announced anytime soon.

"We are preparing for all likely situations since elections are likely to be announced anytime soon. Our preparations are for maintaining peaceful environment in the state in the run up, and during the elections so that every voter gets a chance to vote freely and elections are conducted fairly."

He further added that, Assam Police remains committed to maintain peace and tranquility in the state at all costs.

Furthermore, a stern warning has been issued to officers on duty stating that any mishandling or misconduct will result in severe disciplinary action, including suspension and even termination. Top cops in each district have been discreetly instructed to crackdown on any activities supporting the anti-CAA movement.