Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the government has provisioned Rs 8,143 crore in this year's budget for the augmentation of the state police department.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma said that the government has provisioned Rs 8,143 crore for the Home Department in this year's state budget to further augment the force's capabilities.

"The @assampolice fraternity has been the guardians of peace in the State by preventing crimes and punishing those involved in criminal activities. In the recent years, it has achieved significant milestones in every parameter and plans are on to modernise the force into a next gen police force. This year's #AssamBudget has provisioned ?8,143cr for the Home Department to further augment the force's capabilities," said the Assam CM on social media platform X.

The @assampolice fraternity has been the guardians of peace in the State by preventing crimes and punishing those involved in criminal activities.



In the recent years, it has achieved significant milestones in every parameter and plans are on to modernise the force into a next… pic.twitter.com/5h0fX3WWP6 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 21, 2024

Further talking about the achievements of the Assam Police over the recent years, the Assam CM counted some of its achievements:

1. Surrender of over 1,200 militants in the previous year

2. Drugs Recovery of more than Rs 1,800cr since May 2021- more than 160kg heroin, 31,000 kg ganja among other contraband substances

3. Reduction in crimes from about 1,00,000 in 2021 to appx 63,000 in 2023

4. Increase in conviction rate from 6% to 16%

5. Special drive against child marriage has resulted in arrest of over 4,000 individuals

6. New infrastructure creation has been prioritised for the force at all levels

7. Historic recruitment of over 16,400 police personnel

