In a joyous moment for Assam Police, the the force has got its very own brand new theme song.

The theme song, which is over two minutes long, has been penned by the state police force's top cop Partha Sarathi Mahanta and has been composed by renowned Assamese singer Zublee Baruah.

What is more is that the energetic and soul stirring song features vocals by the the likes of Zubeen Garg, Papon, Joi Barua, Zublee Baruah, Priyanka Bharali and Abhishruti Bezbaruah.

The unveiling of the theme song comes ona day when CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media that the government has provisioned Rs 8,143 crore in this year's budget for the augmentation of the state police department.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma said that the government has provisioned Rs 8,143 crore for the Home Department in this year's state budget to further augment the force's capabilities.