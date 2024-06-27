Assam police have transferred the investigation of two connected criminal cases in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Taking to 'X', he wrote. "In the interest of expeditious investigation of recent crime at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, the investigation of both the connected criminal cases has been transferred to @AssamCid @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam".

In an order issued by Assam Police read, "In Exercise of powers conferred under section 36, 156 and 157 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read with sections 13 and 61 of Assam Police Act, 2007, the undersigned being the competent authority do hereby entrust the investigation of Dhakuakhana PS Case No.39/2024 U/S 120B/302/201/34 IPC and Dhakuakhana PS Case No.48/2024 U/S 120B/302/201/34 IPC to the Criminal Investigation Department, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati for expeditious and thorough investigation. The Criminal Investigation Department, Assam shall investigate the case and submit appropriate Final Form at the earliest".

On June 2, A contractor identified as Sunil Gogoi in Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur was killed and set ablaze in a field near his home. The incident has sparked widespread concern, prompting a swift response from authorities.

According to reports, Gogoi, associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission, was found decapitated and partially burnt on Saturday night, shortly after leaving his home in search of a frog. His belongings, including a machete and a bamboo stick, were discovered at the crime scene.

Additionally, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with unraveling the mysterious death of a prominent government contractor and local BJP leader in Dhakuakhana, nestled within Assam's Lakhimpur district.

According to a senior police official, whose statement was issued on Sunday (June 2), initial investigations suggest foul play in the demise of Sunil Gogoi. Gogoi, known for his active involvement in both governmental projects and political affairs as a BJP stalwart, was discovered deceased near his residence on Saturday evening.