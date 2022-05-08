The pendency of cases in the State of Assam which were 1,09,081 at the end of May, 2021 have now been reduced to 83,947 at the end of April, 2022. The average crime rate per lakh of population was 384 during last year has now come down to 222 this year.

The average monthly registration of cases were more than 11,103 during last year have now come down to 6,247 this year. Disposal of cases in the first quarter of 2022 is 28,400 as against 24,159 in the first quarter of 2021.

After the present Government has taken over, Assam Police has registered 2,834 cases under NDPS Act, arrested more than 4838 drug traffickers and seized 94 kgs of Heroin, 22348 kgs of Ganja, 187 kgs of Opium, 38 lakh of Yaba and other tablets, 2.2 lakhs of Cough Syrup bottles, 214 kgs of Cannabis, 0.31 kgs of Cocaine, cash amount of Rs. 2.4 crores and 320 vehicles. Destroyed 648 bighas of Opium cultivation and 32 bighas of Cannabis cultivation. In total, drugs worth more than 548.53 crores have been seized.

Since the present Government has taken over, Assam Police has registered 141 cases of Human Trafficking, arrested more than 104 human traffickers and rescued around 250 persons.

Since the present Government has taken over, Assam Police has registered 163 cases of smuggled Burmese Supari seized 53 lakh kgs of Supari, auctioned 1.6 lakh kgs generated Rs. 6.53 Crores of revenue, arrested 182 persons and seized 146 vehicles.

In the last one year, Assam Police has registered more than 1100 cases of cattle smuggling, arrested 992 smugglers, rescued more than 9454 cattle and seized 417 vehicles.

In the last one year, Assam Police has collected Rs. 48.93 crores towards fines for Motor Vehicle Act violations in the State of Assam to enforce traffic discipline and prevent accidents.

CID Assam has successfully investigated the AMTRON financial fraud case, and TET Appoint Fraud cases.

The 24 x 7 Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting & Management System run by CID has successfully recovered upto 33.1 percent of the defrauded amount and Assam is in top 5 States in the country with regard to percentage of recovery of defrauded Cyber Fraud amounts.

In order to tackle cyber crime, Cyber Crime First Responder Kits have been purchased and distributed to various police stations and more than 1,350 I.Os have been trained in using the kits.

Budget allocation has been done for setting up two State of Art Cyber Crime Police Stations in this Financial Year. Budget allocation done for procurement of Blockchain enabled evidence handling technology in this Financial Year.

A ‘Drugs Free Assam’ mobile app has been launched to collect information about use, sale, supply and transportation of drugs from the citizens. 4.7 out of 5 rating has been given in the Google for this App and it has been downloaded by several thousands of citizens and complaints received are being promptly acted upon. A comprehensive one stop user manual for investigation of NDPS Act Cases has been compiled and distributed to all the I.Os in the State.

Training programmes for handling Drug trade using Dark Net and Crypto Currencies has been conducted by CID Assam in association with the NCB, New Delhi. A total of 21 habitual drug traffickers have been detained under PITNDPS Act and properties of the drug traffickers are frozen under the provisions of NDPS Act.

In order to improve quality of charge sheet and for better presentation of cases before the courts, a comprehensive charge sheet format has been designed U/s 173(2)(i) CrPC in consultation with the experts and notified. Cases investigation supervision format to review the progress of investigations has been designed and is being used in the State.