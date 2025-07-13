Assam police has no role in alleged drone attack on ULFA(I) camp: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In the wake of a reported drone strike on a camp of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 13 clarified that the state government has not received any official communication confirming the incident.

Addressing media queries, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Assam Police had no role in the reported offensive, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of top ULFA(I) leaders. “Assam Police is not involved in this incident. There has been no strike from the soil of Assam,” Sarma stated, countering speculation about state involvement.

He further added, “We need more clarity on the matter. If such an operation has taken place, the Indian Army will issue its own statement. As of now, there is no official communication from the defence establishment.”

The Chief Minister noted that the state is actively monitoring the situation and expects more information to emerge by evening through official channels.

The remarks from the state leadership came after ULFA(I) issued a strongly worded statement earlier in the day, alleging that its camp was hit during the funeral of Lt. Gen. Nayan Asom. The banned outfit blamed Indian security forces for what it called a “barbaric” missile attack that purportedly claimed the lives of key commanders, including Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom.

While ULFA(I) has threatened retaliation, there has been no official response or confirmation from the Ministry of Defence or the Indian Army at the time of reporting..