Assam Police has launched a public awareness campaign about a new law aimed at protecting children from being exploited for criminal activities. Through their official social media handle, the police force is educating the public about Section 95 of the recently enacted Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In a tweet, Assam Police emphasised the key points of this new provision:

"A safer future for #EveryChild!" the tweet begins, underlining the law's primary goal. The police then outlined the main aspects of Section 95, which creates a new category of offense for those who hire, employ, or engage a child to commit a crime.

According to the information shared by Assam Police, the law imposes severe penalties:

1. Individuals who hire or employ a child to commit an offence can face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

2. If the child actually commits the offence, the person who hired the child will also be punished with the penalty prescribed for that specific crime.

A safer future for #EveryChild!



SECTION 95 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).



Hiring, employing, or engaging a child to commit an offence is now classified as a new category of offence.#KnowYourBNSS@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/q1z8h7b9VF — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 29, 2024

The Assam Police highlighted that this provision is designed to "enhance the safety and protection of children by deterring their exploitation in criminal activities."

This proactive approach aims to inform the public, deter potential offenders, and encourage community participation in safeguarding children.

The initiative by Assam Police reflects a broader effort by law enforcement agencies across India to implement and raise awareness about the new provisions in the BNSS, particularly those aimed at protecting vulnerable sections of society.