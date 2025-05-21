Assam is taking concrete steps to modernise its police force in response to evolving criminal threats, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlining a strategy focused on smart policing, advanced tools, and citizen-first reforms.

During the fifth Superintendents of Police (SPs) conference held at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Sarma and top police officials engaged in a 13-hour-long session on Tuesday to chart out a roadmap aimed at making the force future-ready.

“Concluded a productive Day 1 at the Conference of SPs at LBP Academy, Dergaon,” Sarma posted on X. “We deliberated for over 13 hours on a roadmap to equip Assam Police with the right tools and framework to deal with new-age crime, promote smart policing and keep citizen interests foremost.”

Officials said the conference focused heavily on shifting the force’s approach from traditional methods to technology-driven, citizen-centric policing. Topics ranged from cybercrime and digital surveillance to professional conduct and institutional capacity building.

The Assam Police echoed the shift in focus, stating, “The Hon'ble CM's vision, leadership & guidance, has today taken Assam Police forward on the path of transformation from an anti-insurgency oriented force to a citizen-centric service.”

This transformation marks a significant departure from the force’s historical role, which was heavily centred on counter-insurgency operations. With the landscape of crime rapidly changing—especially in areas like cybercrime, digital fraud, and cross-border syndicates—the state’s leadership has underlined the urgency of adaptive reforms.

Sarma, who also serves as Assam’s Home Minister, is expected to announce more initiatives as the conference progresses.