Assam Police recognised 26 officers for their outstanding work in protecting child rights at the second annual Assam Police Sishu Mitra Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Assam Police Institute, saw Director General of Police GP Singh presenting the awards to the recipients.

Indrani Baruah, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), Assam, Guwahati, received the Jury’s Choice Award for her exceptional leadership in child-friendly policing.

Furthermore, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST (PoA) Act, and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Kamrup Metro Special POCSO Court were honoured with Special Recognition for their significant contributions to advancing children's rights.

The event, which took place on July 21, highlighted the police force's commitment to creating a safer environment for children across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "5 years ago we started the Assam Police Shishu Mitra program. Last year we started the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Resource Centre. This has improved our investigation of POCSO cases...The behaviour of Assam Police has improved a lot."

The Assam Police Twitter account shared news of the ceremony, emphasising their dedication to the cause with the hashtag #ForEveryChild.

The Superintendent of GMCH, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST (PoA) Act, and the Special Public Prosecutor for the Kamrup (M) Special POCSO Court were also honoured with Special Recognition for their significant contributions to advancing Children's Rights.

This recognition comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Assam Police to prioritise child safety and welfare. The Sishu Mitra (Child Friend) Awards serve to acknowledge and encourage law enforcement officers who go above and beyond in their duty to protect young citizens.