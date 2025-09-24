Assam police identifies miscreants disrupting Zubeen’s funeral ceremony

In the aftermath of the tragic demise of Assam’s celebrated singer and social activist Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Assam Police have taken decisive action against individuals who disrupted the funeral proceedings.

Authorities, following a detailed verification process, have identified several youths involved in unruly behaviour during the ceremonial events.

The police had earlier appealed to the public for assistance in providing information regarding those present at the funeral programs. This appeal led to the collection of credible information, enabling authorities to trace and verify the identities of the miscreants.



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Officials emphasised that the action is aimed at maintaining decorum and respecting the legacy of the late artist, who was widely regarded as a cultural icon and a unifying figure in Assamese society.

Authorities have assured the public that appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty of misconduct. Citizens are also reminded to cooperate with law enforcement during ongoing investigations to ensure peace and order in future public events.

For reporting relevant information, the public can contact Assam Police at 6026900552.