The Assam police have identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj on September 19.

The individuals were identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur.

Upon identification, the four Bangladeshi nationals were immediately sent back across the border to Bangladesh.

It is to be mentioned here that the Assam police are maintaining strict vigil along the border to prevent illegal crossings amid the Bangladesh crisis.

Earlier on September 16, the Mankachar police detained five Bangladeshi nationals during a naka search on Mirjumla Road in the South Salmara Mankachar district, located along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The individuals were intercepted around 9 PM while travelling by tempo from Meghalaya towards Mankachar, further verification revealed that three of the arrested individuals were women and two were men.

Authorities stated that the group had crossed into India through the international border in the Dalu region of Meghalaya. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding their illegal entry and whether there is any involvement in larger networks related to cross-border movement.