Assam Police identify nine individuals in Baksa riot case, two arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on October 16 that the Assam Police have identified nine individuals involved in the recent Baksa district riot.

The identification was carried out using video footage and ongoing investigations.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, “Assam Police has identified several persons involved in the Baksa riot incident. The identification process is being assessed via video footage. So far, the people identified are Nurul Alom, Modidul Islam and Mustafa Ahmed of ABMSU, Sibzon Ali, Sadihul, and Ahela Miya, who is a D-Voter and has been arrested. Romiz Ali and Ashique have also been arrested, while Harekishna Pathak, a former AASU leader, has come to light. More names are expected to emerge in the coming days.”

The state government assured that the investigation is ongoing and all those responsible will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Deepak Medhi, a young man who sustained bullet injuries during a protest by supporters of singer Zubeen Garg outside Baksa District Jail in Nikashi, has successfully undergone surgery at AIIMS, Changsari, and is now out of danger.



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Medhi, who was shot in the back, was admitted to AIIMS following the incident and is currently under observation.

The surgery was reported to be successful, and doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable.

The incident occurred when supporters of Zubeen Garg gathered outside the Baksa District Jail to protest the transfer of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to the facility, which was being carried out under heavy security.

The situation escalated, resulting in Medhi being injured by police gunfire.

Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, following an invitation from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited AIIMS to meet Medhi and inquire about his health. Dass confirmed that the youth is now out of danger and that the Assam government will cover all expenses for his treatment. He extended his best wishes for Medhi’s speedy recovery.