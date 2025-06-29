Assam Police in Boko wins praise for returning lost and stolen smartphones

In a laudable move that has garnered widespread appreciation, the Assam Police in Boko successfully returned ten recovered smartphones to their rightful owners on Sunday, June 29. These phones had been reported lost or stolen at various police stations under the Boko subdivision in recent months.

Among the recipients was a resident of Bhurkibari village, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police. His two smartphones had been stolen from his residence on June 13. After promptly lodging a complaint at Boko Police Station, he was elated to receive both devices back. “I was not hopeful, but the police tracked and returned both my phones. I sincerely thank them,” he said.

Another case involved a woman from the Rajapara area who had lost her phone in May. She too was overwhelmed with gratitude. “I never thought I’d see my phone again. Although I’ve lost several important contacts and documents stored in it, I’m deeply thankful to the police for recovering it,” she shared.

According to Boko Police Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani, a total of 30 smartphones have been recovered over the last three months. The recent handover of ten devices highlights the department’s dedication to public service and swift response to complaints.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by locals, reinforcing trust in law enforcement and reflecting the department's commitment to citizen welfare and cyber vigilance.