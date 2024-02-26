In a shocking development, the Assam Police has been left red faced after a police station in Morigaon district delayed filing a report on a case of child abuse.

As per reports, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Mikirbheta police station, Binod Koch, had refused to file a complaint of a case of child abuse. The 4 year old victim's parents had gone to the police to file a case, however, the police refused to file a case in this regard. There is also allegation that the victim's mother had been issued threats over going to the police.

Following this, the victim's mother had to seek help from the Child Help Line. It was only after the Child Help Line intervened in the matter that police was forced to file an FIR. As a result, the FIR was filed on February 24 from the incident which had reportedly taken place on February 20.

However, this was not all. On February 24, a police team led by woman constable Ashalata Biswas arrived at the home of the victim for probe into the matter. The constable reportedly took a bribe of Rs 100 from the victim's mother while demanding money to fill fuel in the police vehicle.

Once the matter was brought before Morigaon district Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemanta Das, the woman constable was immediately suspended. However, no action has yet to be taken against the OC Binod Koch who initially refused to file the FIR.

Meanwhile, the Morigaon SP has ordered the Additional SP (Crime) to thoroughly probe the case and submit the findings. The SP also stated that the police officers who did not perform their duties properly would be facing action.

"Our officers are not sensitive enough. They need to be more sensitive. They need to be alert and sensitive towards cases that concern women and children. We are probing into the matter. If we find anything we will take action in this regard," said the Morigaon SP.