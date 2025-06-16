A local resident of Assam's Dhubri district has appealed to the Superintendent of Police, alleging police inaction in a case involving assault and ongoing threats from the accused. The victim, whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, claims that despite lodging an FIR and giving a statement before the magistrate, the accused - Sofiqul Rahman - has yet to be arrested.

According to the victim's representation to the SP, an FIR was lodged on May 1, 2025, at Agomani Police Station, leading to Agomani P.S. Case No. 68/2025, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The victim also provided a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a Judicial Magistrate. The victim asserts that a prima facie case has been established against Rahman.

However, the core of the complaint lies in the alleged lack of "proper steps" from the Agomani Police Station to arrest the accused. The victim further alleges that Sofiqul Rahman and his associates have resorted to intimidation tactics, threatening the victim and family members to withdraw the case. These threats reportedly include warnings of "dire consequences" and even setting the victim's house on fire if the case is not dropped. The victim states that Rahman and others have repeatedly visited their house area, openly issuing these threats.

The legal battle for the accused also appears to be ongoing. Sofiqul Rahman's pre-arrest bail petition, Misc Crl. No. 467/2025, was reportedly rejected by the District and Sessions Judge, Dhubri, on May 27, 2025, after a review of the case diary. Another bail petition, AB No. 5206/25, is currently pending before the Guwahati High Court.

In the appeal to the Superintendent of Police, the victim has earnestly requested immediate action and the arrest of Sofiqul Rahman, emphasizing the need for justice and an end to the alleged threats. The complaint highlights concerns about victim safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in bringing the accused to justice in a timely manner. The Superintendent of Police's office has yet to issue a statement regarding the victim's appeal.