Assam Police initiates legal action after DGP's fake AI-generated video surfaces

The Assam Police on Thursday, March 5 initiated legal action against scammers after a fake AI-generated video surfaced online misusing the identity of Harmeet Singh, raising fresh concerns over the growing threat of deepfake scams targeting senior officials.



According to the police, unidentified scammers created a digitally manipulated video using the image of the state’s Director General of Police and circulated it online under the fake identity of “IPS Sonu Sharma.” Authorities have warned that the video is fraudulent and part of a larger online scam designed to mislead the public.



In a post on the social media platform X, the Assam Police issued a public alert about the incident, stating: “Deepfake Alert! Scammers are misusing the image of DGP Assam Police Shri Harmeet Singh to create an AI-generated video, pretending to be a fake ‘IPS Sonu Sharma’.”



The police clarified that the video is completely fabricated and urged citizens not to believe or share such content. Officials emphasised that strict legal action has been initiated against individuals responsible for creating or circulating the manipulated footage.



Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant online and to report any suspicious videos or messages immediately to the police so that swift action can be taken.



The Assam Police reiterated that citizens should verify information from official sources and avoid engaging with unverified content circulating on social media platforms.