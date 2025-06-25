Assam: Suspected grenade attack at CRPF camp in Bokakhat leaves three cops injured

A suspected grenade explosion rocked the CRPF camp at Sapjuri Panbari in Bokakhat on Tuesday evening, June 24, leaving three Assam Police personnel seriously injured and sparking heightened security operations in the region.

According to initial reports, the explosive device was likely hurled at the camp from a moving motorcycle, indicating a calculated and targeted attack on the security establishment. The sudden blast triggered panic in the area and prompted a swift response from security forces.

The injured police personnel have been identified as:

Siddhartha Borbora

Sushil Bhumij

Mintu Hazarika

All three have sustained significant injuries and were immediately rushed to Bokakhat Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

In the aftermath of the explosion, security forces led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) initiated a massive manhunt to nab the perpetrators. A high alert has been issued across Bokakhat and adjoining areas as investigations continue.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity or motive of the attackers, and further details are expected as the probe progresses.