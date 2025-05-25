After the arrest of Rupam Asom, the ‘operational commander’ of the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-Independent), security forces questioned Biju Asom, surrendered cadre and obtained information on an MQ rifle, three magazines, and 120 rounds of ammunition.

The recovery was made by the Assam police, 23 AR and Military Intelligence Kolkata following leads obtained during Rupam's interrogation.

Rupam Asom was arrested on May 24 from a forested area near the inter-state boundary in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Police, Assam Rifles (23 AR), and Military Intelligence.

He was allegedly running ULFA(I)’s extortion network in Upper Assam and is also named in the NIA chargesheet related to the 2018 killing of Bordumsa Police Station officer-in-charge Bhaskar Kalita.

Based on intelligence gathered from Rupam Asom and a surrendered cadre, Biju Asom, a joint team comprising the Assam Police, 23 AR under HQ 73 Mountain Brigade, and Military Intelligence launched a follow-up operation on May 25 in the Namsai area. The operation led to the successful recovery of the weapon and ammunition.

Biju Asom, who had escaped with the MQ rifle from Rupam’s group in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district on March 22, 2025, had surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Sibsagar.

Search operations are ongoing in the region to trace other cadres associated with the banned outfit, officials confirmed.