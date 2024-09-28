Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and local police units continue their efforts to curb the smuggling and peddling of narcotics across the state.

Recent operations in different parts of Assam have resulted in the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of large quantities of heroin. The operations, part of a broader anti-drug campaign, demonstrate Assam Police’s commitment to eliminating drug-related activities in the region.

In an effort to combat the persistent issue of drug trafficking and substance abuse, Assam Police, through its Special Task Force (STF), has ramped up its operations targeting narcotic smuggling and distribution networks across the state. On the evening of September 27, an STF unit carried out a significant raid in the Basistha area of Guwahati, specifically at Lalmati Forest Road near Amalprava Das Sikhsha Pratisthan, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

During the operation, the police apprehended a notorious drug peddler identified as Gourob Mandal. The 25-year-old, originally hailing from Kokrajhar but residing in the Basistha area of Guwahati, was found in possession of 74 vials suspected to contain heroin, weighing a total of 86 grams. In addition to the drugs, the police seized a Matte Black Honda DIO vehicle bearing the registration number AS 01 EV 1341, which Mandal was using, as well as a mobile phone suspected to have been used for facilitating his illegal activities. The arrest marks a significant success in the ongoing battle against drug peddling in Guwahati, as Mandal was known to be involved in the distribution of narcotics in the region.

The STF’s operations did not stop there. Acting on intelligence inputs, the force intercepted a major drug shipment that was being transported from the state of Mizoram to Lower Assam. The tip-off led the STF to monitor and eventually intercept a Maruti Ritz vehicle, registration number AS 01 DB 7121, at Pakhamela Chowk in Hajo. Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, officers discovered 41 soap boxes containing heroin, concealed within hidden chambers inside the car. The total weight of the narcotics recovered from this operation was 533 grams, excluding the packaging.



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The driver of the vehicle, Manab Deb, a 42-year-old resident of Lakhipur village in Cachar district, was taken into custody. Deb had allegedly been transporting the narcotics on behalf of a larger drug trafficking network operating in the region. His arrest is expected to lead to further investigations into the cross-border smuggling of narcotics, particularly from Mizoram, which has emerged as a transit point for drugs entering Assam.

Both Gourob Mandal and Manab Deb are now facing legal action, with criminal cases filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Assam Police have indicated that investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are likely as they work to dismantle the broader network of traffickers and distributors.

In another successful operation conducted recently, a narcotics peddler named Khairul Islam was arrested by Itakhola Police in Sootea, located in the Sonitpur district. Acting on intelligence gathered from confidential sources, police raided a location in the Itakhola area, where they found Islam in possession of 48 containers of narcotics, presumed to be heroin. The exact quantity of the drugs is yet to be confirmed by police. Islam, who hails from Khanamukh, was using a vehicle with registration number AS 23 D 0114 to transport the illegal substances. The vehicle has since been seized, and Islam is now in police custody as investigations continue.

These recent busts are part of a broader push by Assam Police to stem the tide of narcotics entering and being circulated within the state. Assam has long faced challenges related to drug smuggling, owing to its proximity to international borders and its position as a gateway to northeastern India. The region has been particularly vulnerable to narcotics originating from the “Golden Triangle,” an infamous area where the borders of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand converge, known for its prolific production of opium and heroin.

In response, Assam Police have stepped up their anti-drug operations, forming special units such as the STF, which works in close coordination with local police forces. The STF plays a critical role in intercepting drug shipments and arresting traffickers, especially those involved in cross-border smuggling networks. According to police officials, the majority of the heroin seized in the state originates from Myanmar and is smuggled through neighboring states like Mizoram and Manipur, before entering Assam.

The involvement of local residents in drug peddling networks remains a major concern for authorities. Police believe that many traffickers exploit vulnerable individuals in border districts, offering them money to transport narcotics in exchange for their participation in the illegal trade. The recent arrests of Gourob Mandal, Manab Deb, and Khairul Islam demonstrate the scale of the problem, with individuals from diverse backgrounds being drawn into the drug trade.

Authorities in Assam are optimistic about the impact of their recent operations, but they acknowledge that the fight against narcotics is far from over. In addition to the continued raids and arrests, Assam Police have emphasized the need for community engagement and awareness programs to address the root causes of drug abuse and trafficking. They are also working closely with state and central agencies to track down larger criminal organizations that are orchestrating the smuggling routes.

In a statement, a senior police official involved in the operations remarked, “We are committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Assam. Every arrest, every seizure, brings us closer to our goal of making the state safer for our people. However, we must remain vigilant, as these networks are highly organized and adaptive.”

The arrests of individuals like Gourob Mandal, Manab Deb, and Khairul Islam serve as a stern warning to others involved in the illegal trade, while the significant drug seizures reflect the effectiveness of Assam Police’s renewed focus on preventing narcotics from infiltrating the state.