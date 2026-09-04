Assam Police intensifies crackdown on drug peddling; heroin seized in Pan Bazar

Assam Police has intensified its ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade and narcotics peddling, with law enforcement teams carrying out regular operations across different parts of the state to identify and apprehend those involved in the circulation of banned substances.

In the latest operation, a CGPD team from Pan Bazar Police Station arrested a suspected drug peddler identified as Uday Das, a resident of Lankeswar.

According to police, Das was apprehended with a tobacco can containing 7.94 grams of heroin. During the operation, police also recovered five empty vials, which have been seized as part of the investigation.

Following the recovery, the accused was arrested and legal action has been initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the heroin and determine whether the accused was linked to a wider drug-peddling network.

The latest seizure comes amid Assam Police's continued efforts to tackle the growing threat of narcotics and prevent drugs from reaching local communities. Police teams have been conducting operations based on intelligence inputs and other information to identify suspected drug suppliers, peddlers and networks involved in the illegal trade.

Authorities have also been stressing the importance of sustained enforcement against drug-related activities, particularly to disrupt the supply chain and prevent the circulation of heroin and other narcotic substances.

The Pan Bazar operation highlights the continued vigilance of Assam Police in tackling drug trafficking and peddling, with further legal proceedings expected as the investigation progresses.