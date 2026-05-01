Assam Police intensify anti-drug drive, multiple peddlers held as calls grow to nab kingpins

Assam Police on May 1 carried out a series of anti-narcotics operations across multiple districts, arresting several alleged drug peddlers — including youths and women — while seizing drugs, cash, gold and vehicles.

However, civil society groups questioned the continued absence of action against the larger kingpins believed to be controlling the network.

In Guwahati, a team from Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) conducted a raid at Lalmati and arrested 20-year-old Raziya Khatun of Chaygaon. During the operation, police recovered 6.3 kilograms of ganja, a mobile phone and a scooty bearing registration number AS01GM4287. Officials said legal proceedings have been initiated.

In Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, two separate operations under Margherita Police Station uncovered suspected narcotics and substantial assets.

During a raid at Dehing Puria Gaon, police recovered 28.21 grams of suspected heroin concealed in containers, along with ₹7.2 lakh in cash, 45.37 grams of gold ornaments, three smartphones and bank-related documents. Two repeat offenders were arrested in connection with the case.

In another operation conducted along National Highway-315 at Makum Bagan on April 28, police intercepted an e-rickshaw and seized 6.07 grams of suspected heroin packed in eight containers. One person was arrested.

Meanwhile, in Jorhat, a police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) apprehended another alleged drug peddler near the railway station as part of the district’s ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Despite the intensified crackdown, social organisations and community leaders expressed concern that most arrests continue to involve street-level carriers and small operators, while the alleged masterminds behind the narcotics trade remain beyond the reach of enforcement agencies.

With the drug menace increasingly impacting young people across the state, experts warned that unless the financial networks and senior handlers are dismantled, the problem may continue to grow and pose a deeper threat to Assam’s social fabric.