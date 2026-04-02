Assam Police intensify anti-drug operations, peddler nabbed in Basistha

In a major anti-drug operation, Assam Police personnel from Basistha Police Station apprehended a drug peddler at New Market in Basistha area on April 1.

The accused has been identified as Paresh Deka. During the operation, police recovered 36 containers of suspected drugs from his possession.

In addition to the contraband, officials also seized a mobile phone and a sum of cash from the accused.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Assam Police to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse in the region. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and network linked to the accused.