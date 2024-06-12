Assam Police in Cachar have stepped up riverine patrols along the Assam-Manipur border as hundreds of people flee their homes and seek refuge in neighbouring Assam, amid Jiribam violence.

The focus is on inspecting boats to ensure peace and maintain strong vigilance. The measure aims to closely monitor individuals arriving from the neighbouring state.

The update was shared by Cachar Police in a post on X on June 12. The officials also posted photos of the patrolling exercise.

Cachar Police intensified riverine patrols along the Assam-Manipur border, rigorously inspecting boats to maintain peace & strong vigilance on individuals arriving from the neighboring state.@CMOfficeAssam @gpsinghips @KangkanJSaikia @assampolice pic.twitter.com/qLmOHa25Ii — Cachar Police (@cacharpolice) June 12, 2024

The police officials in Assam are tightening its border as more than 200 people belonging to the Meitei community have been evacuated from their villages in Manipur's Jiribam district and moved to a newly set up relief camp after violence broke out following the killing of a man allegedly by militants.

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Most of the newly displaced people were staying in villages more than 30 km from Jiribam town, an official said, adding "more security personnel have been rushed to the area."

The houses of the people staying in the relief camp at Jiri Sports Complex were burnt in the outlying villages of Lamtai Khunou, Dibong Khunou, Nunkhal and Begra in the Jiribam district by suspected militants.