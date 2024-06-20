The mystery surrounding the brutal murder in Dhakuakhana's Chapotia Chetia village continues to baffle authorities as the search for the missing head of mason Jahangir intensifies.

In a recent development, DNA tests have confirmed that the headless and charred body discovered earlier indeed belongs to Jahangir. However, the missing head, crucial to solving the case, remains elusive.

The Lakhimpur police, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), conducted a thorough search operation at a pond along the highway, hoping to locate the missing head.

The search operation involved draining water from the pond to aid in the recovery efforts. The police believe that finding the head will provide critical clues needed to unravel the mystery behind this gruesome murder.

The case has gained further complexity with the disappearance of Sunil Gogoi, a contractor associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission. His whereabouts remain unknown, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.

The police continue to work diligently to solve the case, with hopes that the recovery of the missing head will shed light on the motive and the perpetrator behind Jahangir's murder.

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