Assam Police intercepts 10 alleged infiltrators along border, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 18, claimed that Assam Police prevented 10 people from allegedly infiltrating into India along the state’s border.

In a post on X, Sarma said the 10 people were “first copy” versions of characters from the film Dhurandhar and alleged that they had entered with “ulterior motives” to disturb social harmony.

He credited Assam Police with stopping what he described as an attempted infiltration, using references to characters from the film.

“10 First Copy of Dhurandhars tried to infiltrate into India with ulterior motives and disturb our social harmony,” Sarma wrote.

“Assam Police promptly moved in as the Real Hamzas and prevented this misadventure along the border. We remain alert, ALWAYS!” he added.

Sarma captioned the post “10 Ka Dum” and accompanied it with a fist emoji.

The chief minister did not provide details about the identities of the 10 people.