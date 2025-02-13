Guwahati Crime Branch issued fresh summons to popular YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, intensifying their investigation into alleged obscene content on the show "India's Got Latent." This marks the latest development in the ongoing case registered on February 10.

The renewed legal action follows initial charges filed based on Guwahati resident Alok Boruah's complaint about explicit discussions that allegedly violated public decency. Other influencers named in the case include Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and comedian Samay Raina.

A senior Assam Police official confirmed to ANI that a team has been dispatched to Mumbai. "We have issued summons to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, and we will be investigating the matter further," the official stated.

The case involves multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, IT Act 2000, Cinematograph Act 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

Samay Raina responded by removing all show episodes from his channel, stating on Instagram: "My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time." Allahbadia had previously apologised for his "inappropriate" comments, acknowledging a "lapse in judgment."