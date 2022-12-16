Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, on December 16 issued a traffic advisory in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Meghalaya via Guwahati on 17th and 18th December.

'' To ensure safety of Public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, differently abled person etc. on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of goods carrying vehicles shall be imposed on 17th & 18th December, 2022 during the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and Hon'ble Union Home Minister to Meghalaya via Guwahati.” , the advisory read.

As per the advisory, Plying of goods carrying vehicles of 6 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 8 A.M to 7 P.M on 17th December, 2022 and from 4 A.M to 6 P.M on 18th December, 2022.

The advisory further stated that the plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles be they small, medium, or heavy shall be restricted on D G Road, A T Road, M G road, K L B road, Taibullah Road, G N B road, B Baruah road, G S road and Panjabari road from 8 AM to 12:30 PM on 14th October 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Meghalaya on December 18 to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Confirming the news Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Yes his (PM) program is confirmed and it is mainly for the NEC’s golden jubilee celebration.”

The Prime Minister will be in the state capital for only a few hours and will be part of two events before flying back to New Delhi.