The Deputy Commissioner of Police on October 12 issued a traffic advisory in the wake of President of India Droupadi Murmu's visit to Guwahati on October 13th and 14th.

''To ensure safe & smooth traffic during the visit of the Hon'ble President of India in Guwahati, please find traffic guidance for 13 & 14 October 2022. Request everyone, particularly commercial carriers to please follow the said advisory for the minimum inconvenience to commuters,'' Guwahati police tweeted.

As per the advisory, plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 6 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 8 AM to 10:30 PM on 13th October 2022 and from 8 AM to 9 PM on 14th October 2022.

The advisory further stated that the plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles be they small, medium, or heavy shall be restricted on D G Road, A T Road, M G road, K L B road, Taibullah Road, G N B road, B Baruah road, G S road and Panjabari road from 8 AM to 12:30 PM on 14th October 2022.

Notably, on October 13, the President will virtually lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Union Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare and Government of Assam.

These include the Supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh in Assam and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

On October 14, the President will also virtually inaugurate the foundation stones for various projects of the Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport & Highways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Railways.

These include the launch of model Anganwadi Centers with modern facilities; and Mission Saubhagya; the inauguration of the Rail-Fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar; two highway projects; foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam; two highway projects and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati; and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland and Mandipathar in Meghalaya.