Assam police have warned citizens not to share or forward unverified rumours about child kidnappers on social media.

The state police advisory comes amid rumours about child lifters which have again begun doing the rounds in various parts, leading to a repeat of lynching incidents.

"Some rumours about child lifters have again begun doing the rounds in various parts, leading to a repeat of lynching incidents. Citizens are requested not to forward or share unverified rumours about child kidnappers. If you see someone promoting/sharing such kind of rumours, kindly inform us immediately. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all our children & citizens", Assam police tweeted.

Recently, a man was brutally beaten up by some people and his vehicle was set on fire on suspicion of being a child kidnapper in the Cachar district of Assam.

"Some people attacked a person and set fire to a vehicle. The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital. We have registered a case in connection with today's incident and we will take stern action against the culprits," said SP Numal Mahatta.

He further urged people not to believe in any rumours.

Notably, Dinesh Kumar, IPS, SDPO Lakhipur, while talking to the media said that an FIR has been registered and at least 10 persons including minors have been apprehended while the investigation is in process.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm on September 21 when the victim was reportedly moving around the area in the proximity of a tea garden here when he was spotted by a mob. He was chased till Shibsthan thrashed him, leaving the victim critically injured.