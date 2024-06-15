A jawan from the Assam Police Battalion died in a road accident near the 'Srishti Nursery' in Dhakuakhana Konwar village, Lakhimpur. The victim, identified as Kakul Konwar (37) from Dhakuakhana Konwar village, was fatally injured in a head-on collision between a scooter and a bike.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when Kakul Konwar, who was stationed in Udalguri district, was riding his scooty near his residence. Tragically, he was struck by a Yesdi bike bearing registration number As 02AM 1466, which was traveling from Dhakuakhana town.

The collision resulted in severe injuries to Kakul Konwar, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. Additionally, Kushal Duwari and Babul Borgohain, both residents of Dhakuakhana Saiguri village and fellow Assam Police personnel riding the Yesdi bike, sustained critical injuries in the crash. They have been urgently transferred to Dibrugarh for advanced medical care.

Following the tragic incident, Kakul Konwar's body has been moved to the North Lakhimpur Medical College for postmortem examination.