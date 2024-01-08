In an incident that unfolded during an inspection mission, Assam Police faced a devastating loss as Kushal Kalita, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandra Kumar Kalita, lost his life in a drowning accident on January 7. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kalita's untimely death.

The fateful event occurred during a routine inspection of the Bandihana Police Outpost when SP and DSP of South Salmara Police, accompanied by PSO Kushal Kalita, set out for their duty on a boat. Tragedy struck when Kalita slipped off the boat and drowned in the Brahmaputra river while crossing from Fakirganj to Bandihana.

The Assam Police, in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), promptly initiated a search and rescue operation to locate the missing officer. Following extensive efforts, Kalita's lifeless body was recovered from the river.

The last rites of the deceased were performed in his native village in Mankachar on Monday, marking a somber farewell to a dedicated officer who met an unfortunate end in the line of duty.

Expressing condolences, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, took to social media, stating, "Assam Police deeply mourns the sad demise of LNk Kushal Kalita of South Salmara-Mankachar Police. We would continue to make efforts to improve safety standards across the spectrum in Assam Police. We stand by the family of the departed colleague in this hour of grief."

In response to the tragic incident, the South-Salmara Mankachar district administration has issued an order mandating all ferry and boat owners to provide life jackets to passengers during journeys via waterways. The directive aims to enhance safety standards for waterway travel and ensure the security of passengers.