GUWAHATI: A jawan of the Assam Police, who went missing from his home on January 3 this year, is reported to have joined the underground militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

Kaushik Gohain, an Assam Police battalion jawan, was a resident of Jerai Gaon in Chabua of Dibrugarh district and was posted at the Makum police station.

According to reports, Gohain finally reached the ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar on Saturday, a few days after he went missing from his home.

The grandmother of Kaushik Gohain, who was ill for the last few days, also passed away today, reported media.

Another jawan -- Nirmal Phukan -- who was working in Silchar is also suspected to have joined the banned outfit.

Another youth named Pinku Moran of Talap Tamuli Gaon in Tinsukia district has also reportedly joined the banned organization.

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