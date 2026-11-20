Assam Police headquarters and police establishments across the state were illuminated in blue on November 20 to mark World Children's Day and highlight the importance of protecting children's rights.

The initiative was part of the international ‘Go Blue’ campaign, under which prominent buildings and landmarks across the world are illuminated in blue to draw attention to children's rights and the collective responsibility to protect them.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said child protection remained an important institutional responsibility of the police, according to an official statement.

He said Child Rights Week, observed annually from November 14 to 20, provided an opportunity for police personnel to engage with children, listen to their concerns and strengthen their understanding of child-friendly policing.

The illumination of police establishments across Assam served as a symbolic reminder that every police institution must remain accessible, responsive and sensitive to children's needs, Singh said.

The campaign was undertaken as part of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, a statewide child-friendly policing initiative implemented in partnership with UNICEF and the UTSAH Child Rights Organisation.

Launched in 2019, the programme focuses on strengthening the capacity of police personnel, improving institutional responses to children in contact with the law and promoting practices that uphold their rights, dignity and well-being.

During Child Rights Week 2026, Assam Police organised several activities to encourage interaction between children and police personnel, spread awareness about child protection and reinforce the importance of child-sensitive responses within the policing system.

