Assam Police Lance Naik Kiran Sinha arrested by STF in drug case
The STF has arrested Assam Police Lance Naik Kiran Sinha in a drug-related case. The operation also netted two women from Mizoram and led to a seizure worth about ₹3.50 crore.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- STF detained two women from Mizoram during the alleged trafficking operation
- Drugs worth about ₹3.50 crore were seized from the alleged suppliers
- Investigators are yet to establish the source of the seized contraband
Assam Police Lance Naik Kiran Sinha has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with a drug-related case.
According to the information available, the STF also arrested two women from Mizoram in connection with the alleged drug trafficking operation.
The operation led to the seizure of drugs worth approximately Rs 3.50 crore from the alleged suppliers.
Further details regarding the source of the drugs, the role of the arrested police personnel and the identities of the two women are awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today