Assam Police Lance Naik Kiran Sinha arrested by STF in drug case

Assam Police Lance Naik Kiran Sinha has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with a drug-related case.

According to the information available, the STF also arrested two women from Mizoram in connection with the alleged drug trafficking operation.

The operation led to the seizure of drugs worth approximately Rs 3.50 crore from the alleged suppliers.

Further details regarding the source of the drugs, the role of the arrested police personnel and the identities of the two women are awaited.