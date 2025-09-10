Assam: Police lathi charge on Koch-Rajbongshi protesters in Golakganj, several injured

Tensions escalated this evening in Dhubri's Golakganj as police resorted to a lathi charge on protesters demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The demonstration was organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union, with support from Dhubri West District AKRSU.

Hundreds of members and local residents took to the streets, raising slogans and marching through the town to press their demand for urgent recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe by the Assam government.

Amid the protest, law enforcement officials reportedly used force to disperse the crowd, leading to injuries among more than a hundred men and women. The injured were treated at nearby medical facilities.

Both the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union and Dhubri West District AKRSU strongly condemned the police action, calling it “excessive and unjustified,” and reaffirmed their commitment to continue advocating for the community’s demands.

The call for a bandh has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike, as it could disrupt daily life, commerce, and traffic. No official statement has yet been issued by the authorities regarding the incident or the condition of those injured.

​Further details on the specific reasons behind the demand for the transfer of the SP Dhubri and OC Golakganj are awaited. The situation remains tense as the district awaits a response from the administration to avert the potential bandh.