The Assam Police lauded the effort of the Fire and Emergency Services Assam and the SDRF personnel for their dedication in assisting people affected by floods, in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

The police department informed that with the tireless help and extraordinary courage of its personnel, a total of 450 lives were saved. Out of 450, 179 are men, 177 women, 94 children, and 47 are animals.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam Police wrote, “In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, brave FnESAssam & SDRF personnel have been working tirelessly, demonstrating extraordinary courage and dedication. Thanks to their heroic efforts, 450 lives have been saved, including 179 men, 177 women, 94 children, & 47 animals.”

Assam’s flood situation remained grim on May 31 with over two lakh people affected in nine districts and six people died in the flood, rain and storms in the state since May 28.

Nagaon, Karimganj, Hailakandi, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat, Karbi Angling and Dima Hasao districts were severely affected.

Road connectivity of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley with other parts of the state and the northeast region has been affected with vehicles stranded, following 20 metre-stretch of the National Highway-6 being washed away by heavy rain in the Lumslum area of Meghalaya.

Cachar is the worst affected with 1,12,246 people reeling under the deluge, followed by 37,000 in Karimganj, 22,058 in Hojai and 14,308 in Hailakandi.

A crop area of 3238.8 hectares has also been submerged, while 2,34,535 animals have been affected.

The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with their tributaries are flowing above the danger mark at several places in the flood-hit districts.