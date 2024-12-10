A young woman was reportedly raped in Tinsukia, Assam, after being lured by a group under false pretenses of providing job.

The victim, accompanied by a young man, had traveled from Geleki in Sivasagar district to Tinsukia in search of employment. Near the Trikonia Pukhuri area, four individuals deceived the woman with fake job offers and then committed the appalling crime.

Tinsukia Police have rescued the victim and are conducting a thorough search operation to apprehend the four accused.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in their investigation.



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