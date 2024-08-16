The Assam Police kicked off its Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment for 2024 in Guwahati today, with expectations of a healthier force. Last year, after two phases of assessment, 1.6% of personnel (1,223 out of 76,313) were classified as obese, having a BMI of 30 or higher. This year, authorities are hopeful that the percentage of personnel in the obese category will see a significant reduction.

The 2024 assessment process is expected to be faster than last year, as the heights of most personnel have been pre-recorded based on 2023 data. This year, only weight measurements need to be taken. In a personal update, one officer noted that their BMI, which was 25.12 in 2023, has slightly improved to 25.02 in the latest assessment.

This follows an earlier announcement by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh on August 11, where he confirmed that the BMI assessments would start on August 16. For personnel in other districts, the assessment will be conducted in three phases beginning on August 17, 2024.

The 2024 assessment process is expected to be more efficient, as the heights of most personnel have been pre-recorded based on last year’s data, leaving only weight measurements to be updated. In the 2023 assessment, 1.6% of the force (1,223 out of 76,313) were classified as obese, with a BMI of 30 or higher. This year, authorities are hopeful that the percentage of personnel in the obese category will decrease significantly.

Earlier in May 2024, the Assam Police had announced plans for a third round of fitness tests, emphasizing the department’s commitment to maintaining a physically fit force. DGP Singh had underscored the importance of these assessments, noting that the first-ever BMI test conducted in August 2023 saw a pass rate of 97.53%. While the initial announcement included the possibility of voluntary retirement for those failing subsequent phases, Singh later clarified that the primary goal was to instill discipline, not to penalize.

“Our aim is to raise the fitness standards year by year, and after the success of the first two phases, we are optimistic that in the coming years, Assam Police will emerge as the fittest force in the country,” Singh stated.