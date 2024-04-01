Assam Police conducted a raid against an illicit liquor baron in the Dima Hasao district and arrested at least six persons.

Addressing a press conference here today, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Dima Hasao district Farooq Ahmed said 5 cases were registered against illegal liquor traders in Dima Hasao district of which 6 have already been arrested.

The Additional Superintendent of Police said that in Dima Hasao district, 1 person was killed in road accidents in 2023 from January to March but in 2024, 10 people were killed and 11 people were seriously injured in road accidents from January to March, he said, adding that the death rate in accidents in these three months was 1000 per cent this year as compared to last year.



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In addition to strict action against those driving drunk liquor by introducing naka checking on The Hasao Police National Highways and state highways, many driving licences have been cancelled.

He further said at the press conference that strict action will be taken against the dhabas and paan shops along national highways and state highways if they are found to be illegally selling liquor at any dhaba and paan shop.

And if anyone has any such information, the Additional Superintendent of Police urged to call the helpline number 9387836990 Dima Hasao Police at a press conference.