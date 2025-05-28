The Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra Resource Centre commemorated World Menstrual Hygiene Day by organizing an awareness initiative focused on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) for women police personnel, on May 28.

Held in collaboration with the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN), the event aimed to dismantle stigma around menstruation and highlight the importance of proper hygiene practices.

Recognising the challenges women officers face in managing menstruation while on duty - especially in remote or high-pressure postings - the program sought to provide them with both information and support. Inadequate access to menstrual hygiene resources can lead to serious health complications, impact job performance, and affect mental well-being.

Two sessions were conducted: one at the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and another at the 10th APBN, led by MHM expert Swetangana Bhuyan Jha. She provided insights into sustainable menstrual hygiene practices and emphasized the need for a stigma-free, supportive work environment for women in uniform.

The sessions were attended by several senior officials of the Assam Police, including Sizal Agarwal, IPS, Commandant, 10 APBN; Alina Terongpi, APS, DCP; Geetanjali Doley, APS; Dr. Nabamita Das, ADCP; Maitrayee Deka, APS; Joopi Talukdar, APS, 2nd In Command, 10 APBN; and Barsha Das, APS, Assistant Commandant, 10 APBN. Their participation underscored the Assam Police’s dedication to the health, dignity, and empowerment of its women personnel.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed every year on May 28, serves as a global platform to break taboos and raise awareness about the importance of menstrual health and hygiene for all.