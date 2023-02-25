In a tragic incident that occurred on January 24, Rowta Police in the Daifang area of Rowta in Udalguri district shot and killed a man who they believed was a notorious dacoit. The victim, identified as Dimbeswar Musahari, was attending a friend's wedding when he was mistakenly identified as the dacoit Kenaram Boro.

Initially, the police claimed that they had encountered and killed Kenaram Boro. However, it was later discovered that they had mistakenly shot and killed Dimbeswar Musahari, who was not involved in any criminal activity.

The incident has sparked outrage among the victim's family and local residents, who have alleged that it was a case of fake encounter. Questions are being raised as to how the police could have mistaken an innocent man for a criminal and what led to this tragic incident.

The victim's family has also filed a FIR (First Information Report) against the police, adding to the growing list of cases of alleged police brutality in the region.

This incident once again highlights the need for police reforms and accountability, and it remains to be seen who will take responsibility for the tragic killing of Dimbeswar Musahari."