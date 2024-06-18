Assam Police has mourned the death of IPS officer and Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia, who allegedly died by suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati. He took the drastic step after his wife died following a prolonged illness on Tuesday (June 18).

According to police, Chetia, a 2009-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon inside the ICU where his wife died of cancer.

In a post on X, the police wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Shri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political, Government of Assam and his wife. The entire police family is in profound grief and shock."

"Chetia's unwavering dedication to Assam will always be cherished," they wrote.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Shri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political, Government of Assam and his wife .



The entire police family is in profound grief and shock.



Shri Chetia's unwavering dedication to Assam will always be cherished. pic.twitter.com/Ba9FlQGIxR — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 18, 2024

Shiladitya Chetia had earlier served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts, and commandant of the 4th Battalion of the Assam Police before being posted as the home secretary of the state.