Reacting to the communal remarks by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia called the bold statement ‘unfortunate’.

He said that being a leader, he should not make such comments to fulfil his political desire.

The Congress leader said that Assam Police should file a case against Badruddin Ajmal for hate speech and must initiate action at the earliest. He also expressed shock as to why no one has come forward to file a case against the AIUDF leader.

“Such remarks coming out from a leader and public figure is unacceptable and can never be tolerated. Being a leader, he should avoid making such statements.” Debabrata Saikia said.

“Ajmal made this statement in reply to Chief Minister Himanat Biswa Sarma’s love Jihad speech in Gujarat election campaigning. Those are political matters and politicians should not indulge in such activities which can hurt public sentiment.”, he added.

Saikia said Congress, however, never accepts or agrees to such remarks. Even our constitution does not endorse hate speech and is unconstitutional.

Demanding a public apology from Badruddin Ajmal, Debabrata Saikia said that he should refrain from making such irresponsible statements which can cause riots in the country and state.